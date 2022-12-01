It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.



Adapting the popular Beast Wars section of the toy/cartoon franchise, Rise of the Beasts is a 1990s period film set between the events of Bumblebee and the Michael Bay films. It’s directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Respectively, they play Noah, an ex-military father figure to his little brother who is skilled with electronics, and Elena, an artifact researcher who works in a museum. And then there are all the Autobots, Decepticons, Maximals, Predacons, and even Terrorcons. Here’s your first look.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Official Teaser Trailer (2023 Movie)

Yup, that’s a Transformers movie. Skeptical humans, an abundance of robots in disguise, and all of your favorites including Optimus Prime (with a very G1-inspired new look that we’re loving) and Camaro Bumblebee. But, of course, the highlights here are the titular beasts, the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons. They’re all over the trailer with some really beautiful, powerful designs. It really looks like the team is doing Beast Wars right.

Throw in some Notorious B.I.G. music, a little Arcee cameo at the end, and you have the makings of a Transformers movie fans have been waiting for since 2007. One that has all that big robot action we watch, but with real heart throughout, just like the original.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming to theaters June 9, 2023.

