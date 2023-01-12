Johnny Yong Bosch Will Voice Vash Again in Trigun Stampede's English Dub

For over 20 years, Johnny Yong Bosch has been one of the most prolific voice actors around. But the role that kicked off his career was Vash the Stampede, the lead role in Trigun, the beloved anime series based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s manga, about a gun-toting pacifist on a Wild West-esque planet where everyone’s gunning for the enormous bounty on his head. A new adaptation, called Trigun Stampede, has just premiered, and it turns out Bosch will be coming along for the ride.



While Stampede is currently being simultaneously released in Japan and America, it’s in Japanese only. But when the English dub arrives, Crunchyroll has just announced Bosch will once again be voicing Vash. “Voicing Vash the Stampede in the original Trigun series is a role that literally launched my voice over career and I am extremely excited to voice him again in this all new anime adaptation from Orange” said Bosch. “I look forward to going on this adventure with fans once more and hope new audiences enjoy the journey as well.”

Bosch first came to prominence as Adam Park, the Black Ranger, on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series in the ‘90s, but his voice acting career is far more prolific. Seriously, go look at his filmography on Wikipedia; it’s insane, and it includes other major roles like Ichigo in Bleach, Broly in the Dragon Ball universe, and much, much more.

As for Trigun Stampede, fans were skeptical when it was revealed it would be animated entirely in CG, but now that the first episode premiered on Crunchyroll last Saturday, it seems no one has any complaints. The second episode is coming this Saturday, January 14.

