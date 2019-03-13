Photo: Jose Luis Magana

Man, it would be great if tech CEOs would maybe not appear as guests for podcasts during which they smoke blunts or engage in casual conversation with anti-vaxxers. And yet here we are.



In a move that unsurprisingly resulted in Jack Dorsey getting ratioed to hell, the Twitter CEO on Tuesday evening thanked Ben Greenfield—a fitness podcaster and apparent “human body and brain performance coach”—for their discussion on a forthcoming episode of the latter’s show. “Grateful for you,” Dorsey said of Greenfield in a tweet to his 4 million followers. It didn’t take long before his mentions were just a string of people pointing out that Greenfield promotes anti-vaccination conspiracy theories. Not great, Jack!

Advertisement

Responding to Dorsey’s Tuesday tweet, Alex Howard surfaced a tweet from Greenfield last month in which he claims that vaccines “cause autism” and that fact-checking website Snopes shouldn’t be trusted “for your news on this matter or any other alternative health news.” Greenfield’s also discussed vaccines on his podcast a number of times, including one episode in which his guest advocated against the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

So what’s the deal? Is Dorsey a low-key anti-vaxxer or what? A spokesperson for Twitter told HuffPost’s Andy Campbell that its CEO didn’t know about Greenfield’s anti-vaccination views prior to going on the podcast. But according to HuffPost’s Alana Horowitz Satlin, Twitter’s spokesperson wouldn’t answer questions about whether Dorsey thinks there’s a link between vaccines and autism. Given that there is no scientific evidence to support this claim, it kind of seems like that should have been a relatively easy question to answer.

Advertisement

Greenfield tweeted Tuesday that during their conversation, he and Dorsey discussed “advanced stress mitigation tactics, extreme time-saving workouts, DIY cold tubs, hormesis, one-meal-a-day and more.” They did not, he said in a follow-up tweet on Wednesday, discuss vaccines. This apparently “epic” exchange will rear its head on March 23.

Hold on to your butts, I guess.

[Fast Company]