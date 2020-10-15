Vote 2020 graphic
Twitter Is Down for Some Users, and Here's to Hoping It Stays That Way

catiekeck
Catie Keck
Filed to:twitter down
twitter downTwittersocial media
Illustration for article titled Twitter Is Down for Some Users, and Heres to Hoping It Stays That Way
Photo: ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP (Getty Images)

The place online where hopes and dreams go to die, Twitter dot com, is evidently down for a number of users—which honestly sounds like the best news I’ve heard in a while.

Multiple Gizmodo staffers reported having trouble with the service a little before 6 p.m. ET, though it appeared some staff members were still able to access the site. Reports on the outage tracker DownDetector, meanwhile, indicated that reports of problems on the site started around the same time, with the majority of issues appearing to be on desktop at the time of this writing.

We know people are having trouble Tweeting and using Twitter,” a spokesperson told Gizmodo by email.We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible. We’ll share more when we have it and Tweet from @TwitterSupport when we can—stay tuned.”

Sadly these outages do not appear to last for long when they do crop up. We’ll update this post if we get word of any changes. In the meantime, please enjoy your time doing literally anything other than logging on to the Hell Site.

Added comment from Twitter.

Catie Keck

Staff Reporter

DISCUSSION