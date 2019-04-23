Screenshot: ABC News

Airline seats are getting smaller, the wifi sucks, and you’re pissed to even get on a plane. But the airlines hear you. At least that’s what they’re saying.

The CEO of United Airlines, Oscar Munoz, sat down with ABC News for an interview that aired this morning. It was at times more honest than usual for the head of a major U.S. corporation and Munoz acknowledged that passengers are “pissed at the world” by the time they sit down for a flight. Munoz also said that United simply can’t make the seats very much smaller, which should be a huge relief to Americans.

But what about that wifi?

“It’s complicated technology,” Munoz told ABC News. “We will fix that, and, frankly, we would stop a lot of our growth if we could just stop and find the right provider and get that done. That’s how important wifi is to us and to our customers.”

You can watch the interview below or over at ABC News.

The one question we wish ABC News reporter David Kerley had asked? What is United Airlines going to do with the 71 Boeing 737 Max planes that are currently grounded and the 100 Boeing 737 Max planes that it has on order?

