Get caught up for what’s coming in the season finale of the CW’s Superman & Lois, and what happens when the Legends of Tomorrow get caught up in a murder mystery...board game? Plus, what’s next for Apple TV+’s See when it returns for season two. Spoilers now!



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

According to CBR, actress Yenifer Molina’s Mandy profile states she’s been cast as “Gargantos 2" in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the comics, Gargantos was a cyclopean, squid-like sea monster who first appeared in Sub-Mariner #13 in 1969.

Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer has been renewed for a fourth season at TNT ahead of its third season premiere.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends play a murder mystery board game in Comic Book’s synopsis for “Bored On Board Onboard.”

WATCH YOUR BACK – The Legends are ready to get back home, but after Constantine (Matt Ryan) overloaded Gideon, they are going to have to go the old fashion way to preserve the ships energy. Trying to entertain themselves, tensions start to grow high, so Gary (Adam Tsekham) suggests playing a murder mystery game to pass the time. Constantine decides to make the game more interesting, which makes Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) worried about him but is met with pushback from Zari (Tala Ashe). Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) deal with an unexpected guest that arrives on the Waverider. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Lisseth Chavez and Olivia Swann also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot. DC’s Legends or Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Bored On Board Onboard” is set to debut on August 15.

Superman & Lois

Comic Book also has a synopsis for “Last Sons of Krypton,” the season finale of Superman & Lois.

SEASON FINALE DIRECTED BY TOM CAVANAGH – In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber, “Degrassi: The Next Generation”). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Wole Parks and Adam Rayner also star. The episode was directed by Tom Cavanagh with story by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci and teleplay by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing. Every episode of Superman & Lois will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required. Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Last Sons of Krypton” is set to debut on August 17.

The Walking Dead

TV Line has new photos from the final season of The Walking Dead, including our first look at Laila Robbins as Governor Pamela Milton.

See

Apple TV+ has a trailer for the second season of See starring Jason Momoa.

Stargirl

Pat recognizes “a mysterious antiques collector” as The Shade in Comic Book’s synopsis for “Summer School: Chapter Two.”

UNEXPECTED ARRIVALS — Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) and Pat (Luke Wilson) become concerned after a visit from a mysterious antiques collector named Richard Swift (guest star Jonathan Cake). Elsewhere, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) puts her plan in motion. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.

Elsewhere, two new featurettes discuss Stargirl’s cast and Courtney’s troubled time in summer school.

Roswell, New Mexico

Michael “makes a disturbing discovery” in the synopsis for “Walk on the Ocean” airing August 16.

DAY TRIPPIN’ – Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) take a trip together to look for answers. Kyle (Michael Trevino) receives a message from his past and Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a disturbing discovery. Starring Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Tyler Blackburn and Amber Midthunder, the episode was directed by April Winney and written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Christopher Hollier (#304). Original Airdate 8/16/2021.

[KSiteTV]

Riverdale

Finally, Hiram reveals his origin story to Reggie in the synopsis for “Citizen Lodge,” the August 18 episode of Riverdale.

MICHAEL CONSUELOS GUEST STARS AS YOUNG HIRAM LODGE — Hiram (Mark Consuelos) shares with Reggie (Charles Melton) his origin story and how he went from a young Jaime Luna (guest star Michael Consuelos) to the powerful kingpin of Riverdale. Elsewhere, Reggie reflects on his relationship with his father. James DeWille directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson (#512). Original airdate 8/18/2021.

[KSiteTV]

Banner art by Jim Cook