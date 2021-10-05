Tilda Swinton is heading to the post apocalypse for a cryptic new musical. Jason Blum has Halloween-tier plans for the return of The Exorcist. Jason Reitman talks about the wonderfully small way his father contributed to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Plus, a classic Flash returns on Stargirl. Spoilers now!



The End

Tilda Swinton, George Mackay and Stephen Graham will star in The End, an upcoming post-apocalyptic “Golden Age musical” from The Act of Killing director, Joshua Oppenheimer. Though details on the plot are not available at this time, the story is said to concern “the last human family” on Earth.

The Bride

According to Deadline, Gossip Girl’s Thomas Doherty has replaced Garrett Hedlund in The Bride, an upcoming Dracula-inspired horror film from writer Blair Butler and director Jessica M. Thompson. Co-starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Hugh Skinner, Sean Pertwee, Courtney Taylor, Alana Boden and Stephanie Corneliussen, the film “tells the story of young woman invited to a lavish destination wedding in England, only to realize her presence at the wedding has sinister motivations.”

The Vanishings At Caddo Lake

M. Night Shayamalan is also attached to produce The Vanishings At Caddo Lake, a thriller written and directed by Celine Held & Logan George said to concern an 8-year-old girl who “mysteriously vanishes on Caddo Lake.” [Deadline]

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

When asked to confirm whether he appears in Sam Raimi’s upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Den of Geek alleges Bruce Campbell “paused for a half-second before saying, ‘We’ll have to wait and see, won’t we?’”

The Exorcist

Jason Blum spoke to CinePOP about his plans for the upcoming soft reboot of The Exorcist— written and directed by the same team behind his soft reboot of Halloween.

What I hope to do with The Exorcist is the same thing we did with Halloween, Blum said. Halloween, the first movie was great, and the second movie was okay, and the rest of them were not very good. And then we came in and kind of re-jiggered it, and people liked it, so I hope we can do the same thing with The Exorcist. Everyone thinks we’re gonna fall on our face, but I think, we have the same filmmaker, the same writer, David Gordon Green and Danny McBride. And I think we’ll reinvent The Exorcist so that it’ll feel fresh, new, different, but, you know, related to the first movie, but also really, really scary.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

In conversation with Empire (via SyFy) Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman revealed his father consulted on the color of the film’s ectoplasm.

The slime color has changed from film to film, and I wanted the original-color slime. We kept zeroing in on, ‘That’s too green. That’s not viscous enough.’ One day, they had two different vats and there was a huge argument over which one was right. I said, ‘Dad, can you come over here?’ And my dad just went over and pointed to a bucket and said, ‘That’s slime.’

Hocus Pocus 2

A recent Tik Tok video has our first look at the set of Hocus Pocus 2 currently filming in Rhode Island.

Stargirl

Jay Garrick pays a visit to Blue Valley in photos from tonight’s episode of Stargirl. Head over to KSiteTV for more.

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

Finally — Lucy Liu, Billy Dee Williams, Jessica Biel, Sean Astin, Jason Sudeikis, Terry Bradshaw, Run DMC, the Blue Falcon and Dynomutt and (for the second time) Cher guest-star in a new trailer for the latest crop of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? episodes available to stream this month on HBO Max.

Banner art by Jim Cook