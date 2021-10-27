Robbie Amell talks about stepping into Chris Redfield’s zombie-stomping shoes for Resident Evil. Doctor Who teases a historical scrap with the Sontarans. Plus, a new look at Last Night in Soho, and what’s to come on Stargirl, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more. To me, my spoilers!



Wolfman

Deadline reports Derek Cianfrance (Place Beyond the Pines, Blue Valentine) has replaced Leigh Whannell as director of Ryan Gosling’s upcoming Wolfman movie at Blumhouse.

Evil Dead Rise

Filming has officially wrapped on Evil Dead Rise according to director Lee Cronin on Twitter.

The Magic Flute

Deadline has our first look at Florian Sigl’s new adaptation of The Magic Flute starring F. Murray Abraham.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Robbie Amell and Johannes Roberts discuss Chris Redfield in the latest Resident Evil featurette.

Last Night in Soho

A mirror in an unlikely place reveals the truth about Anya Taylor-Joy in this clip from Last Night in Soho.

Antlers

Elsewhere, the kid who fed his bully to a monster yesterday justifies his actions in another new clip from Antlers.

Unwelcome

Relatedly, Hannah John-Kamen must please the goblins living in her garden in the trailer for Unwelcome, coming to theaters March 17.

The Strings

We also have a new trailer for The Strings, in which a self-isolating musician slowly loses her mind.

Secret Invasion

According to a new report The Direct, Killian Scott has been cast as the mutant Skrull, Fiz, in the upcoming Secret Invasion series at Disney+.

Doctor Who

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “War of the Sontarans, ” the second episode of Doctor Who’s thirteenth season.

War of the Sontarans Doctor Who Series 13 Episode 2 of 6 During the Crimean War, the Doctor discovers the British army fighting a brutal alien army of Sontarans, as Yaz and Dan are thrown deeper into a battle for survival. What is the Temple of Atropos? Who are the Mouri?

Star Trek: Prodigy

Spoiler TV shares a synopsis for the two-part series premiere of Star Trek: Prodigy.

Episode 101 & Episode 102: “Lost & Found” (Available to stream Thursday, October 28th) Exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, a group of lawless teens discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for their newfound ship if they are going to escape Tars Lamora, but The Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans. Written by: Kevin & Dan Hageman Directed by: Ben Hibon

Cowboy Bebop

Spike and Jet meet Ein in the first clip from Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop. Watch it here. The show’s official Twitter has also released a new poster. The first full trailer was released last night, in case you missed it.

Stargirl

The JSA takes on Eclipso in the trailer for next week’s season finale of Stargirl.

Supergirl

Meanwhile, Lex and Nyxly crash Alex and Kelly’s bachelorette party in the trailer for next week’s episode of Supergirl.

Chucky

Finally, Jake and Lexy go after Chucky in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Just Let Go. ”

Banner art by Jim Cook