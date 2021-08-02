While the first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage laid out the basic beats of the upcoming Sony sequel and teased a bloody showdown between its two titular symbiotes, it’s been unclear how Cletus Kaasady and Eddie Brock’s lives would become entangled on the big screen. In addition to establishing somewhat semi-vampiric origins for Carnage, the new trailer also gives us an excellent look at the alien villain in action as he tracks down the closest thing he has to a “family.”



Sporting a rather noticeable new haircut, Cletus (Woody Harrelson) is every bit as obsessed with Eddie Brock as the free world is with the imprisoned serial killer whose murders have made him something of an infamous figure. While Cletus becomes Carnage after Eddie’s symbiote essentially produces (and discards) offspring that bonds with Cletus without Eddie’s knowing, here the connection between them all is much more direct and explicit.

Cletus’ symbiote “infection” comes by way of him guzzling a mouthful of Eddie’s blood straight from his arm in a move M orbius would likely be pleased with. The vampire parallels seem to end after Cletus’ bite, though, as he transforms into Carnage, breaks free from prison, and gets himself some new threads

Aside from Carnage , the trailer also spotlights a number of comedic moments between Eddie and Venom himself, along with some glimpses of Naomi Harris’ Shriek, whose ability to manipulate sound is almost certainly going to end up playing a major role in whether Venom or Carnage make it out of the movie alive. It’s interesting to see a Venom film pulling together so many bits of the character’s lore together in a cohesive way at a time when Spider-Man, arguably the most important part of the larger Venom puzzle, is quite busy off in another universe that’s recently fragmented into a fresh multiverse.

One can’t help but wonder what if this is all, perhaps, building to the big Spider-Man/Venom showdown that fans have been clamoring for since the webhead first swung into the MCU, or if this is just Sony benefitting from the buzz surrounding a particularly valuable chunk of IP it happens to own. There very well could be more surprises up Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s sleeve when it hits theaters on September 24, 2021, but even if there aren’t, it’s already looking like a solid return to mayhem.

