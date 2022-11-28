The holidays only mean one thing for a certain type of person: a bounty of new video games to play.

While I’ve always loved video games, I probably play them more regularly as an adult than I ever did as a kid. And the same seems to be true for many others. The average gaming American now appears to be in their mid-30s, and at least some survey data suggests that adults have only become bigger gamers in recent years, perhaps in no small part due to the covid-19 pandemic keeping people at home.

Most people who play video games or might be interested in playing them aren’t god tier operators, though, but more of your typical but beloved casual n00b. So if you want to help friends and family discover the joy of gaming, here are some great options. Many of these picks are newer releases, but there are some time-honored classics as well. Feel free to shout out other suggestions in the comments.