David Harbour's Badass Santa Will Return in Violent Night 2

When, oh when, will we simply allow solid animated shows and films to remain animated, perfect in their medium of choice? Anyway, Invincible is likely going to be a live-action movie soon. The Rock is one of Santa’s elves now? Sure, why not. Everything is weird and nothing makes sense, but you know what, something’s gotta stick to the wall. Spoilers, ready your spaghetti!

Violent Night 2

In conversation with The Wrap, director Tommy Wirkola revealed a sequel to Violent Night set at the North Pole and co-starring Mrs. Claus is now in development at Universal.

Yes. We’re talking about it and we’re just making deals and getting everything in order. We have time to really crack the script and figure out the story. And we have some ideas, me and Pat [Casey] and Josh [Miller] and the producers, we’ve been talking about where we want to take it and what we want to see. There’s stuff we left on the floor like the North Pole, Mrs. Claus, the elves...but story-wise I think we have a really, really cool idea that.

Hot Wheels: The Movie



Deadline reports Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson (the writing duo behind the unproduced David Prowse biopic Strongman) have been hired to write the Hot Wheels movie for Bad Robot, Warner Bros., and Mattel.

Invincible

Robert Kirkman also confirmed to Comic Book the live-action Invincible movie is still “very much” in development.

We’re very much still working on that. Sometimes movies take a little bit longer. I think it’s safe to say, if anything, the show has just helped that immensely. People are very excited about that movie potential at Universal. So we’re riding that excitement and trying to push things forward as quickly as possible.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

During a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness described M.O.D.O.K. as a cross between Kevin Kline in A Fish Called Wanda and Frank Grimes from the infamous “Homer’s Enemy” episode of The Simpsons.

I’ll just say he was inspired by Kevin Kline in A Fish Called Wanda and Frank Grimes in an old Simpsons episode — This really put-upon, selfish, entitled but then also deeply sad, insecure man who knows that he got a s*** deal in life and is trying to make the best of it. [...] His ego will crumble the second he’s challenged but then also like Kevin Kline in A Fish Called Wanda, he’s pretty good at killing people! He’s a real loose cannon character and I had a great amount of fun with him. That was almost day one in the room — we cracked MODOK as a character and the movie just became so fun.

Madame Web

Meanwhile, Emma Roberts told Collider the Madame Web movie tells its story in a “very unexpected” way.

I thought it was very unexpected. It’s so funny, one day you’re just walking around your house, and then you get a phone call that they want to meet you for a Marvel movie. It was so weird because I remember being like, ‘What’s the audition process? What do I have to do?’ And then I talked to the director, and I was in Boston a couple [of] weeks later filming, and we had a lot of fun on it. It’s obviously such an amazing cast, and it’s such a unique take on a Marvel movie. So I’m really excited for people to see it because I think it’s going to be very unexpected, how they tell the story.

Red One

Dwayne Johnson also shared a new image of J.K. Simmons in his own Santa Claus action movie, Red One.

Santa the rockstar. It’s an honor having his six. Another solid work week in the books on our Christmas movie, RED ONE. Academy Award winner and coolest dude in the North Pole, J.K. Simmons bringing Santa’s big ol’ beautiful heart to life 🎅🏻❤️ More to come. Back to work. ~ Commander of The E.L.F. #RedOne 🎅🏻 🛷🎄⛄️ 🌏 ✨ #AmazonStudios #SevenBucks

Knock at the Cabin

The cast and crew of Knock at the Cabin discuss its “layers of nightmares” in a new featurette.

Knock At The Cabin - “A Look Inside”

Legion of Super-Heroes

Superman brings Supergirl to the Legion Academy in a new clip from Legion of Super-Heroes.

Legion Of Super Heroes (2023)

Huesera: The Bone Woman

An expectant mother relies on a coven of witches when she’s “cursed by a sinister entity” in the trailer for Huesera: The Bone Woman.

HUESERA: THE BONE WOMAN – Official Trailer (2023)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Production has wrapped on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew according to stunt coordinator George Cottle (via Deadline) in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The Flash

Barry and Iris get stuck in a time loop in the synopsis for “Wednesday Ever After,” the ninth season premiere of The Flash.

Barry (Grant Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Candice Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff (#901). Original airdate 2/8/2023.

[Spoiler TV]

Quantum Leap

Elsewhere, Ben gets stuck in a time loop in the synopsis for “Live, Die, Repeat” — the January 30 episode of Quantum Leap.

When Ben leaps into one of five people in an elevator at a 1962 nuclear reactor, he must figure which one triggers a bomb that kills them all. Each time the bomb goes off, he leaps into another one of them an hour earlier and the scene resets on a loop.

[Spoiler TV]

Ghosts

Trevor’s parents (guest stars Laraine Newman and Chip Zein) arrive to collect his remains in photos from “Trevor’s Body,” the February 9 episode of Ghosts. Head over to Spoiler TV for more.

Record of Ragnarok II

Finally, Netflix presents “13 one-on-one battles between representatives of gods and humans across the entire world for the survival of humanity” in the trailer for Record of Ragnarok II.

Record of Ragnarok II | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix

