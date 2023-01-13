We may earn a commission from links on this page.

You may have just finished packing away all your holiday decorations, but here’s a good reason to inject a little bonus Christmas spirit into your January: Violent Night—David Harbour’s excellent Santa-goes-Die Hard tale—is arriving soon on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD. io9 has an exclusive deleted scene from the ho-ho-home release to share today!



The clip is titled “Bad Dad” and, well, it’s a fantastic demonstration of why you should endeavor to stay off the naughty list. Santa is watching you, and woe be unto you if he doesn’t like what he sees.

English Exclusive “Violent Night” Deleted Scene Featuring David Harbour’s Badass Santa

The bonus-laden release includes “over half an hour of never-before-seen bonus content including deleted and extended scenes, a feature commentary, and behind-the-scenes featurettes delivering more of the movie for your Christmas collection,” according to the press release.

Here’s a full rundown of the features on Violent Night’s Blu-ray, DVD, and digital releases:

Deleted and Extended Scenes: Family Arrives at the Mansion, Jason and Linda in Bedroom, Krampus Sees Trudy’s Radio, Santa on the Roof, Walk to the Manger, Family Resolution, Bad Dad, Cast Call Back, Extended Scenes

Quarrelin’ Kringle - Cast and crew relay why David Harbour is the perfect brawler for this combative rendition of Santa.

Santa’s Helpers: The Making of Violent Night - Tommy Wirkola and David Leitch have reunited for another madcap, violent fairytale with heart in Violent Night. This making-of will celebrate their spirited reunion as well as the other little helpers.

Deck the Halls with Brawls - Go behind the action as we go blow for blow with the new villains of Christmas.

Feature Commentary with director Tommy Wirkola, producer Guy Danella, writer Pat Casey, and writer Josh Miller

Along with Harbour, Violent Night stars John Leguizamo, Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, and Beverly D’Angelo. Violent Night hits digital January 20, with the Blu-ray and DVD coming January 24.

