Just in time for Halloween and for the release of Blumhouse and Universal Pictures’ Five Nights at Freddy’s fans can visit a pop-up location of the fictional franchise from the game and film.

That’s right, a Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza has mysteriously appeared in Hollywood. Like in the game and upcoming film, it’s a run-down spot that’s been closed down due to some mysterious activity within. Unfortunately, you can’t actually go in unless you’re hired as a security guard (kidding)—it’s just a facade for photo-ops you can visit.

Check out the video captured by deadboifilms on TikTok below at the location on Sunset Blvd in Hollywood (near the Chateau Marmont Hotel).

If you want to encounter the animatronic band of fuzzy and totally friendly creatures from the game, you’ll have to visit Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights, there’s a walk-through in the DreamWorks theater lobby that’s been taken over by Blumhouse which features the real Jim Henson designed animatronic puppets used in the film for Freddy, Chica, Bonnie, and Foxy.

Visit the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza facade pop-up on Sunset from now until the film’s release and see the real animatronics at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood.

Five Nights at Freddy’s opens in theaters and on streams on Peacock day of release on October 27.

