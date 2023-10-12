Rick and Michonne's Walking Dead Show Has a Brand New Teaser Trailer

Even if you’re one of the many fans who used to religiously watch The Walking Dead and fell off somewhere along the way, there’s one project coming you are still curious about. It’s, of course, the Rick and Michonne spinoff show called The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Audiences got their first, very brief glimpse of the show at San Diego Comic-Con, and today at New York Comic Con, AMC released a complimentary second glimpse. We’ll put the new one here, and the older one below it, so you can see how the two go together. But most importantly, the new one contains new images, costumes, and teases for the still very mysterious show.

Here’s the NYCC teaser trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live NYCC Teaser | ft. Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira

And here’s the several-month-old, but now made even cooler, San Diego Comic-Con teaser for the show.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live SDCC Teaser Trailer | ft. Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira

It’s like poetry. They rhyme. Which seems to be the vibe AMC is going for with the show, especially when you read its official description:

“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive—or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

Also announced at NYCC, actor Pollyanna McIntosh will return as Jadis joining new additions Terry O’Quinn as Beale and Matt Jeffries as Nat. We’ll meet them and more when the show debuts in February. Tell us what you think of the teasers below.

