Get new looks at Halloween Ends, Hellraiser, and Hocus Pocus 2. Netflix sets release dates for The School For Good and Evil and Troll. Plus, what’s coming on Reginald the Vampire, and Shudder’s latest horror delight sends a livestreamer into a haunted house. Spoilers, away!



The Red One

According to Deadline, Kiernan Shipka will star alongside Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Amazon’s mysterious The Red One, a film only described as “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.”

Halloween Ends

Michael finally gets revenge on Laurie for that knitting needle incident in a new Halloween Ends photo from USA Today.

Hocus Pocus 2

The Sanderson Sisters visit a Rite Aid in another new photo from USA Today.

Hellraiser

USA Today also has a new photo of Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead in the Hellraiser reboot.

The School for Good and Evil

Paul Feig’s The School for Good and Evil is now scheduled for an October 19 release on Netflix. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Troll

Netflix’s Troll is also scheduled for December 1 release on the platform. [Bloody-Disgusting]

After She Died



A teenage girl is chagrined when her widowed father begins dating her late mother’s perfect doppelganger in the trailer for After She Died, available September 30 on VOD.

After She Died | Official Trailer

The Wild Man

Meanwhile, the legendary Skunk Ape is abducting Floridian women — and a black ops organization may be involved — in the trailer for The Wild Man, available digitally this September 30.

THE WILD MAN - OFFICIAL HORROR TRAILER

Deadstream

We also have a trailer for Deadstream, in which a disgraced internet personality tries to win back his followers by livestreaming his visit to a haunted house.

Deadstream - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original

Reginald the Vampire

Reginald goes on a date in the synopsis for episode three, “Hypnos,” airing October 19 on Syfy.

Reginald and Sarah go on their first date. Mayhem ensues!

[Spoiler TV]

The Walking Dead

Finally, our heroes go to war with the Commonwealth in new images from the final season of The Walking Dead.

