The Walking Dead: Dead City | Official Trailer | ft. Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Was that a zombie rat king? That’s one thing Snake Plissken never faced, at least. Here are some new images courtesy of AMC:

Image for article titled The Walking Dead: Dead City Apes Escape From New York in New Trailer
Image: AMC
Advertisement
Image for article titled The Walking Dead: Dead City Apes Escape From New York in New Trailer
Image: AMC
Image for article titled The Walking Dead: Dead City Apes Escape From New York in New Trailer
Image: AMC
Save $50 on the new Google Pixel 7a
$50 off
Save $50 on the new Google Pixel 7a

New Pixel 7a
Take stunning photos with an all-day battery and a new 64 megapixel camera on the new Google Pixel 7a just announced at Google I/O 2023.

Advertisement
Image for article titled The Walking Dead: Dead City Apes Escape From New York in New Trailer
Image: AMC

The cast also includes Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek, and the showrunner is The Walking Dead veteran Eli Jorné. The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres June 18 and 10:00 pm ET on AMC and AMC+; subsequent episodes will have an airtime of 9:00 pm. Later this year, the next entry in AMC’s Walking Dead Universe series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, follows Norman Reedus’ fan-favorite character to France (somehow).

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.