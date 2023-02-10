Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon is, obviously, the main focus of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the Walking Dead spin-off that will follow the fan-favorite character (but not Carol) as he heads to post-apocalyptic Europe. We already knew that French actress Clémence Poésy (Tenet) was also in the cast. Now, we know a bit more about who else will be along for the ride.

Of course, we don’t know anything about their characters, aside from some names and the fact that they’re all non-Americans: Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebanouey as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Cogron, and child actor Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. According to Deadline, they are all “series regulars,” so expect these people to have at least some impact on Daryl’s quest. What is that quest, exactly? Here’s the offical logline for the series: “Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

Discussing his new series in December, Reedus told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s a very different feel [from The Walking Dead]. It has the stuff that you want from the show, but it’s just picked up and put in a whole other dimension.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is now in production in France; it will hit AMC and AMC+ later this year. The Walking Dead spin-off train arrives earlier than that, however, with the Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) series The Walking Dead: Dead City in June.

