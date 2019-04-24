Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is a wildly ambitious device that has the potential to change how phones are made in the future. (I mean, maybe!) And despite all of its flaws, issues, and sky-high price, we still find it really compelling.

But we’re gadget reviwers—professional nerds. To find out what a more ordinary person’s reaction to the completely new gadget concept might be, we asked some of our colleagues who don’t work on our consumer technology coverage for their first impressions. Not all of them were enthusiastic about the potential for bendy phones in the future. Watch above, and read our full review here.