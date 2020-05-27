Watch SpaceX Launch NASA Astronauts to Space Live Right Here

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. Image : NASA

The day has finally arrived. This afternoon, NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon and fly to the International Space Station. You can watch this historic launch live right here.



Should everything go as planned today, this will be the first launch of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil since the retirement of the Space Shuttle program in 2011. Called Demo-2, the mission is scheduled for launch at 4:33 p.m. ET (1:33 p.m. PT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. You can watch the launch live below , courtesy NASA TV. Coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT).

For those hoping to catch the action elsewhere, you can watch live coverage on ABC, the National Geographic Channel, Hulu, Roku, Sling TV, Facebook, Twitter, among other outlets, according to Space.

This is a big day for NASA, but it’s arguably an even bigger day for SpaceX, as the private firm, for the very first time, ventures into the realm of human spaceflight. NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will launch aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, which will be propelled into space by a Falcon 9 rocket. The astronauts will dock with the ISS on Thursday, May 28, at 11:39 a.m. ET (8:39 a.m. PT).

All systems are go, but the weather could present a possible hurdle. As CNN reports, there’s currently a 60 percent chance of favorable conditions for launch, as showers and storms are possible this afternoon. Should today’s launch be scrubbed, NASA and SpaceX will try again on Saturday, May 30, at 3:22 p.m. ET (12:22 p.m. PT) or Sunday, May 31, at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT).

Both Behnken and Hurley have been to space before, having flown on the Space Shuttle. The men have been in quarantine since May 13, with special measures taken given the covid-19 pandemic. Once aboard the ISS, the astronauts will join NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner. No date has been set for the return of the Crew Dragon.