Acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire, will testify to the House Intelligence Committee this morning at 9:00 am ET/ 6:00 am PT about the whistleblower complaint that President Donald Trump has been trying to hide from the American public. And there are plenty of ways to watch Maguire’s testimony live on YouTube, Facebook, and more, with plenty of links below.



Maguire will testify about a complaint made by an unnamed person in the intelligence community regarding President Trump and the various ways in which he’s betrayed his country. By law, such complaints are supposed to be delivered to Congress, but the White House intervened and stopped members of Congress from seeing the complaint. The complaint was declassified late last night, according to CNN, and could be released to the public today.

Maguire was appointed as Acting DNI by President Trump in early August after Dan Coats resigned. And while there are reports that Maguire threatened to resign if the White House tried to stop him from testifying today, Maguire quickly issued a statement to say that wasn’t true.

Whatever happens, this is certainly history in the making. And we’ve got plenty of links below if you want to watch it unfold on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, or via your connected devices.

It’s not always pleasant to be living through history, but at least we seem to be on a path towards justice. That said, we’ve been down this path before.

Donald Trump welcomed help from the Russian government and actively worked with a foreign power to get elected in 2016 and then obstructed the investigation into that corruption. The only reason Trump wasn’t charged was because of a memo from the 1970s which said that you can’t indict a sitting president, even if he’s committed crimes. That’s plainly what the Mueller Report said, but President Trump was able to spin its findings by lying repeatedly. The impeachment process is in motion, but no one knows how the Trump regime will twist the narrative to fit their agenda.

Will Trump get to spin and lie his way out of this one, just as he did with the Mueller Report? We’ll soon find out.