Right now, it’s peak road trip season. And while that means there’s a lot of things to consider when planning your next vacation like the price of gas, lodging, and food, Waze has a new feature that could help make budgeting for your next adventure slightly less of a headache.

That’s because, starting today, Waze is rolling out a new toll calculation feature for the U.S. and Canada that can tell you how many tolls you’re run going to hit along the way, and more importantly, how much those tolls will cost.

Both Waze, which is owned by Google, and Google Maps have long had the ability to tell if a certain route included time spent on toll roads, but neither were able to estimate the price of those tolls.

By surfacing the price of tolls and putting an exact figure on a specific itinerary, Waze should make it easier to see if it’s worth your time and money to stick to main highways like I-80 (I’m looking at you, Pennsylvania Turnpike), or if you should take a more scenic route to avoid the tolls.

To gather all the info for its toll calculator, Waze says it sent out teams of map editors to nearly every corner of the country, which contains more than 5,000 miles of toll roads throughout the continental U.S.

At the moment, it seems as though this feature is exclusive to Waze, but we’ve reached out to Waze to confirm whether it will also show up on Google Maps anytime soon and will update when we hear back.

So if you’ve got plans for a trip coming up soon, you might want to check to see if the new Waze update has hit your phone, and if it hasn’t, it should arrive soon.