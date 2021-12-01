While We Bare Bears’ ursine brothers have had their fair share of adventures as adults living in the Bay Area, We Baby Bears—Cartoon Network’s upcoming prequel spinoff series created by Manny Hernandez—is set to explore how the trio’s lives were much more magical and anime-inspired back when they were kids.
We Baby Bears follows as young Grizz (Connor Andrade), Panda (Amari McCoy), and Ice Bear (Max Mitchell) embark on a search for a place to call home after a wishing on a shooting star that turns the ordinary cardboard box they call home into a ship capable of interplanetary space travel. Following the show’s recent trailer, Cartoon Network’s shared its short, sweet opening sequence that re-introduces the bears, showcases We Baby Bears’ new style, and spotlights We Baby Bears’ theme “The Bha Bha Song” by TRI.BE.
We Baby Bears’ sharp pivot from We Bare Bears’ relative visual “groundedness” (if such a thing can be said of a show about talking bears) is a bold choice that absolutely lends itself to the show’s emphasis on imagination and fresh starts. New beginnings seem like it’s going to be a whole thing for We Baby Bears, as the series hits Cartoon Network on January 1, 2022.
