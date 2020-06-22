We’re Liveblogging the Apple WWDC 2020 Keynote Right Here

Gif : Andrew Liszewski ( Gizmodo ) , Image : Apple

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference keynote is normally a huge event: Thousands of developers crowd into San Jose’s McEnery Convention Center hours before the keynote, waiting to make a beeline for the auditorium as soon as the doors open. Usually, I’m right there with them. But today, we’re all tuning in from home.



Apple moved WWDC online when it became clear that conventions were medically inadvisable for basically the rest of the year due to the global covid-19 pandemic. So now we’re gonna live-stream this shindig together.

This year’s developers conference might not be without some drama. We expect to see big changes for Macs, including a long-rumored transition from Intel’s CPUs to ARM-based ones developed in-house. But we’re also waiting to see if Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses long-festering resentment over the company’s App Store revenue-share policies, which some developers claim are anti-competitive and unevenly enforced.

Instead of bringing you the news from San Jose, as usual, we will be live-blogging from the safety of our respective cities: Los Angeles (me) and New York (my colleagues Alex Cranz and Victoria Song). You can watch the stream with us on Apple’s website. Join us shortly before 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, when the keynote kicks off, for news, updates, and lots of fun. We promise.