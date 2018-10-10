There are a lot of things to be tired about in 2018—really, take your pick. But it’s possible that the most exhausting thing to surface in the frothing tide of tedium that is social media has made its way to Twitter in an obvious challenge to all of us to log off forever. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you an urban barefoot runner lodging apparent complaints about tree litter to test the limits of your patience.



This saga begins in a Twitter thread posted Tuesday by Minneapolis-based designer and photographer Alex Conover, who shared a screengrab of what he described as a post in a Facebook group called “I Love NE Minneapolis” that was “getting absolutely destroyed.” (Gizmodo found one such group does exist but is private and screened.) An image attached to the post showed a sidewalk littered with acorns, a phenomenon that appears to be seeing a spike in Minneapolis this year as the result of masting oak trees. One member of the group, however, appeared to interpret the tree litter as some kind of personal affront to the area’s community of barefoot runners.

“Peace and Love” seems like a hell of way to wrap up a post threatening your neighbors, but this bizarre story doesn’t end there (of course). According to Conover, the user—whom Conover claimed in a later tweet also counts “serious unicycling” among his hobbies—shared a screengrab of a form for a formal complaint to the goddamn city against the entire group for “cyber-bullying” as well as for “poorly maintained sidewalks littered with acorns.”



If this wild ride of a story all sounds too be true, who knows, maybe it is. Gizmodo reached out to Conover and will update this post if we hear back.

In the meantime, however, please consider never posting to Facebook. Never post anywhere. Better yet, just go shoe shopping.

