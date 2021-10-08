If you’re like us, you probably can’t believe that today has actually arrived. No Time to Die, the final Daniel Craig James Bond film, is finally in theaters in North America. It was originally supposed to come out last April but due to the covid-19 pandemic, suffered multiple delays. There was even talk of it maybe going to streaming—but, if you see it this weekend, you’ll realize why the decision to release only in theaters was such a crucial one.

Below, we’re going to discuss why No Time to Die was held so sacred—and give you a chance to tell us and everyone else what you though of the 25th James Bond movie.

You can read our full review of No Time to Die here, but if you’re reading this, odds are you walk to talk about that. Or maybe THAT. Director Cary Fukunaga has a few huge bombshell revelations at the end of No Time to Die which would, potentially, change the future of James Bond as we know it.



Last chance for spoilers.

Here we go. One, No Time To Die reveals that James Bond had a daughter named Mathilde (Lisa-Dorah Sonnet) with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Madeleine (Lea Seydoux). Two, James Bond dies, forced to sacrifice himself so that the Project Heracles bioweapon he was infected with wouldn’t hunt down and kill both Mathilde and Madeleine.

Those are just massive, massive revelations which offer a plethora of discussion points. For example, imagine seeing James Bond die for the first time at home? Sure, lots of people will watch No Time to Die at home eventually, but the moment, no matter what you think of it, is a piece of cinematic history. Experiencing it on a big screen is absolutely the ideal way to do it. Hence why, we think, everyone involved was so, so, so determined to release the movie in theaters.

Then there are the potential implications in the franchise. Bond’s death and revelation of his daughter could, hypothetically, open the door for Mathilde Bond to be the next James Bond. Would the franchise owners be so bold? Or will these two revelations simply act as a way to make Daniel Craig’s run as the character a more cohesive, tight-knit, contained story as opposed to the other actors who have played the character?

Obviously, it’s too early to tell. But we’d love to hear what you thought of the decisions and the movie overall. How did Rami Malek’s Safin measure up to other Bond villains? Were you impressed with the action and gadgets? How about Lashana Lynch as 007 or Ana de Armas as a CIA spy? Tell us everything below.

