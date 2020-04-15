When Is Your Stimulus Check Coming? New IRS Tool Lets You Track Your $1,200

An employee examines a sheet of $5 bills as it comes off the printing machine at the U.S. Treasury’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, DC July 20, 2018 Photo : Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has launched a new website that allows people to check the status of their coronavirus stimulus payment. How can you find out when your $1,200 is on the way? Just visit Get My Payment at the IRS website and fill out your information.



The CARES Act dictates that Americans will get $1,200 per individual, couples will receive $2,400, and families will get $500 for each child. The payments are made to people who make less than $75,000 per year and $150,000 for married couples.

The new website wasn’t scheduled to launch until Friday, but it appears to have gone live Wednesday morning, two days ahead of schedule. (And it’s already getting hit with a flood of traffic. ) The federal government says that roughly 80 million people will be getting their payments this week, but if you didn’t get a direct deposit into your account yet, this website is the best way to make sure your money is coming.

How can you make sure to get your money? If you didn’t file a tax return with the IRS in 2018 or 2019 but were supposed to, you’ll need to file one for 2019 before your stimulus money is released. The tax filing deadline is typically on April 15, but that was extended to July 15 for your 2019 tax year.

If you didn’t file a tax return in 2018 because you weren’t required to, there’s a special section of the IRS website for you. Anyone who didn’t earn income above $12,200, or $24,400 for married couples, isn’t required to file a tax return. Non-filers can enter their information at this section of the IRS website to receive their payment.

If you’ve never given the IRS your direct deposit banking information, your check might be coming through snail mail, which means that it could take weeks. In fact, President Donald Trump wanted to put his name on the checks, which means that those checks are going to be delayed even further. Typically, it’s standard practice for checks sent out by the Treasury Department to be signed by a nonpartisan employee. But Trump wanted to make sure his name was on them, which means his signature will appear in the memo line. Obviously Trump believes it’s a great campaign ad to make it look like he’s doling out checks.

The U.S. is struggling, like so many other countries in the world that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic this year. The U.S. currently has identified at least 609,685 cases of covid-19 in the country, and 26,059 deaths—the highest on both fronts in the world. And the economic struggle is also enormous. At least 17 million Americans have lost their jobs in the past three weeks and it was just announced that U.S. retail sales fell 8.7 percent in March, the largest decline in America’s history. If people aren’t allowed to go out and shop, retail businesses can’t survive, just like restaurants and countless other businesses struggling to make ends meet.

There’s going to be a very tough road ahead, but it’ll obviously be easier with some additional money in your pocket. Make sure you get yours today and stay alert for scammers. If you’re not on the IRS.gov website, you’re definitely in the wrong place.

And if you’re angry that corporations are getting billions, while you’re getting a one-off payment of $1,200, maybe let your elected representatives know. It’s probably no coincidence that the Trump regime announced the airline industry was getting a $25 billion bailout only after Americans started seeing money hitting their bank accounts.