The Country Bear Musical Jamboree recently announced some changes for a new show in 2024—and apparently word got out to the bear community, because a real life black bear made a surprise appearance at Frontierland at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

Reports of a black bear sighting at the Orlando, Florida Disney Park resort began appearing online earlier Monday, as word got out about attractions being closed in the vicinity of Tom Sawyer Island in Frontierland. Disney Parks jumped into action, initially shutting a total of 10 attractions in Frontierland as stories spread of a bear being stuck in a tree. Frontierland is a major part of the train track stretch, so it’s possible that the bear wandered in there and into the areas surrounding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and the construction area for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Advertisement

Walt Disney World confirmed the unexpected visitor’s presence in a statement: “We are working with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and have made the decision to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park. Please see below for information that is being shared from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). As shared by the FWC, staff are on site and working on capturing and relocating the bear.”

io9 will, obviously, be keeping an eye out for any updates on the bear news.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.