A new Night of the Living Dead is shambling our way. R.L. Stine’s Zombie Town movie gets a new poster. Namor strikes in new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever footage. Plus, a new Rick and Morty short is on the way for Halloween. To me, my spoilers!



Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

According to Variety, William Jackson Harper has joined the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in an undisclosed role being kept “a closely-guarded secret” by Marvel, which has led to speculation he could potentially somehow be playing Fantastic Four’s Mr. Fantastic himself, Reed Richards.

Night of the Living Dead

Deadline reports Village Roadshow Pictures, Chris Romero, the late George A. Romero’s Sanibel Films, Origin Story, Vertigo, and Westbrook Studios have teamed for another remake of Night of the Living Dead—a venture all involved “hope will create a new franchise.” Though the new film’s logline is being kept under wraps, Nikyatu Jusu is attached to direct the project from a script by LaToya Morgan.

Zombie Town

R.L. Stine shared a poster for the upcoming film adaptation of his novel Zombie Town starring Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Henry Czerny, Marlon Kazadi, and Madi Monroe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Atlanteans attack Busan with a humpback whale in the latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TV spot.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Time (2022)

The Pale Blue Eye

A detective enlists the help of Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder in the first teaser for The Pale Blue Eye.

The Pale Blue Eye | Official Teaser | Netflix

Ironheart

Deadline reports Cree Summer has joined the cast of Ironheart in a currently undisclosed role. The outlet additionally reports Sacha Baron Cohen is likely to appear in both the fifth and sixth episodes of the series, and believes that he is playing the long-awaited Satanic lord of the Marvel universe, Mephisto.

Cobra Kai

During a recent interview with Collider, Ralph Macchio stated he has “high confidence” Cobra Kai will be renewed for a sixth season at Netflix.

There’s no locked guarantees in anything, correct? In life. But there’s a high confidence and discussions, but we don’t have that official word. But I’m feeling good, and I’m feeling the book [Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me] is not going to hurt our chances either.

Rick and Morty: Summer’s Sleepover

Bloody-Disgusting has word a new Rick and Morty stop-motion horror short from Lee Hardcastle titled Summer’s Sleepover will premiere Sunday, October 30, at m idnight E T on Adult Swim. The short will then appear the next day on both HBO Max and Adult Swim’s YouTube channel.

Stargirl

A character from Starman’s past “sends shockwaves through the town” in the synopsis for “The Haunting,” the November 16 episode of Stargirl.

SEEKING FORGIVENESS — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Sylvester (Joel McHale) and the JSA plot to take down a major threat, the arrival of someone from their past sends shock waves through the town. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Steve Harper & Maytal Zchut (#311). Original airdate 11/16/2022.

[Spoiler TV]

Kung Fu

Nicky deals with Xiao “once and for all” in the synopsis for “Villains,” the November 16 episode of Kung Fu.

TAKING DOWN XIAO — After her latest mission unearths some startling information about Xiao, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the team devise a plan to deal with her once and for all. Althea (Shannon Dang) gives Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) some advice on his relationship with Nadia (guest star Marissa Cuevas), and Jin (Tzi Ma) prepares for his first interview. Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Vanessa Kai, Yvonne Chapman and JB Tadena also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by John Bring (#307). Original airdate 11/16/2022.

[KSiteTV]

The Santa Clauses

Scott Calvin seeks a successor to the Santa Claus mantle in the trailer for The Santa Clauses, premiering November 16 on Disney+.

The Santa Clauses | Official Trailer | Disney+

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Finally, Adult Swim has released the open credits to its upcoming Junji Ito horror anthology series.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre | Opening & Official Clip | Netflix

