Throughout the decades, various writers have taken Wolverine for one ride after another. And if there’s one writer whose legacy looms large over the X-Men character, it’d certainly be Chris Claremont, who helped launch the character into being one of Marvel’s key characters and a larger brand unto himself.



Wolverine doesn’t turn 50 years old until next year—October/November 2024, specifically—but Marvel’s getting ahead of things with the upcoming Wolverine: Madripoor Knights miniseries. The five-part comic will see Claremont team with artist Edgar Salazar (X-23: Deadly Regenesis, X-Force) as Logan works with Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff to hunt down a “planet-threatening weapon” that’s being sold on Madripoor. Things are never boring on the lawless island, though, and before the three know it, they’re fighting to get their hands on the weapon before other forces like the Hand can.

Longtime fans of the character may be pleased to hear Madripoor Knights is intended as a follow up to Uncanny X-Men #268 by Claremont and Jim Lee, one of Claremont’s “most beloved” stories that saw Wolverine’s first canonical meeting with both Steve and Natasha for the first time back during WWII. In a small blurb on Marvel’s website, Claremont teased that the comic will “reveal hidden truths about two of my favorite characters on the adventure that shaped their lives.”

If all goes right, 2024 will be an eventful year for Marvel’s A-list mutant. In addition to the miniseries, Deadpool 3 will see Wolverine return to the big screen for the first time since 2017's Logan, and has Hugh Jackman sporting the classic blue-and-yellow suit. The revival of the old X-Men series (aka X-Men ‘97) has also been pushed to next year, and that may also be when Insomniac Games pulls back the curtain on its upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine game for the PlayStation 5.



Until then, Wolverine: Madripoor Knights will begin its five-issue run on February 7, 2024.

