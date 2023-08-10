Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
The WGA and the AMPTP Will Continue Negotiations Tomorrow

The Writers' Guild of America has now been on strike for over 100 days—could there be an end in sight?

Cheryl Eddy
A dog joins members and supporters of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA on day 100 of the WGA strike outside Netflix and Warner Bros. on August 9, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images (Getty Images)

As the writers’ and actors’ strikes continue in Hollywood—and the effects keep rippling across the entertainment industry, like today’s announcement that the Emmy Awards have been bumped to January—there’s a glimmer of hope, in the form of continuing negotiations between the Writers’ Guild of America and the studios represented by Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

As Variety reports, the WGA has told members in an email that it will return to the bargaining table with the AMPTP on Friday. “[AMPTP CEO] Carol Lombardini has asked the WGA Negotiating Committee to meet with AMPTP negotiators on Friday,” the union’s email said. “We expect the AMPTP to provide responses to WGA proposals. Our committee returns to the bargaining table ready to make a fair deal, knowing the unified WGA membership stands behind us and buoyed by the ongoing support of our union allies.”

The two sides previously met last Friday, but remained unable to come to an agreement; you can read the WGA’s recap of what studios refused to budge on—including “the preservation of the writers’ room” and “success-based residuals”—here.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.