FX’s adaptation of Y: The Last Man, based on Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s 2005 comic, has been canceled. The announcement was made today by showrunner Eliza Clark, who said that FX on Hulu wouldn’t be going forward with a second season.



The series, which stars Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, the only cis man in the world to not fall victim to a mass sudden death, premiered last month to a mostly mixed reception. We’ve been watching it ourselves and found some interesting worldbuilding being done to bring the source material up to the present day. In her statement, Clark expressed her gratitude to the cast and crew, plus FX. “I’ve never in my life been more committed to a story,” she wrote, “and there is so much more story left to tell...We don’t want it to end.” At the end of her tweet, she promises that she’ll do her best to bring the show to another platform. “We know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story.”

With three episodes left to go of Y’s first (and currently only) season, Clark insists that fans should continue to watch the remaining episodes. “They’re epic, I promise,” she tweeted, adding that viewers should tell their friends to watch the show to increase its chances of returning. With the hashtag of #YLivesOn, Clark wants to spur the audience the show has to keep it alive. It’s a tactic that’s worked in the past for shows shows cut down before their prime like Young Justice, the excellent Warrior, and The Expanse. Time will tell if she gets a second chance with her series, or if Yorick’s journey will end with an abrupt cliffhanger.



Y: The Last Man has three more episodes to go of its first and currently only season. The newest episode will premiere on Monday, October 18.

