From the first examples of Eadweard Muybridge’s Horse in Motion and on through the history of motion pictures, we have subjected ourselves to the illusion that a stream of pictures moving at a fast rate is a display in motion. Film is where mechanics, psychology, and art collide.



But there’s something special about the idiosyncrasies and spottiness of old film. It doesn’t take you out of the experience as much as builds a camaraderie with the viewer. One has to accept the illusion to participate, so dull your senses and be amazed.

One DIYer has been working to give us back that sense of illusion. As first spotted by The Film Stage, YouT uber Denis-Carl Robidoux developed a machine of his own design called a Gugusse Roller, which uses a Raspberry Pi, camera, stepper motors, alongside dozens of other custom and household parts to capture and digitize film as it winds through several spools, much in the same way film is reeled through old school projectors.

Using that tech, the Y ouT uber has worked to digitize hundreds of old school 35mm film trailers over the past several years and uploaded them to his channel across multiple playlists. He also shows off the mechanics of the Gugusse Roller and the digitization programs. There’s a unique satisfaction to watching the internal mechanisms of the machine reproduce film-like quality onto YouT ube, like being up in the box of an old theater fumbling with rolls and rolls of shining, black film.

Robidoux described in comments how, excluding prep time, a single trailer can take his machine about 10 hours to record with another hour used for stabilizing the film, not to mention the time it takes to edit and upload it to YouT ube.

Robidoux even offers free detailed instructions on how to build one yourself if you’re so inclined.

Most of the film trailers are from the late ‘90s and early 2000 s, though there’s a few old classics and modern films thrown in there. The trailers come from a time when the movie industry was making the expensive transition to digital, but scrolling through the list of videos leaves little sun spots of recognition and nostalgia on the brain. Many of these movies weren’t great, and hell, most weren’t even passable, but young people growing up at that time didn’t really notice how bad they were as they watched them in theaters, and over and over on VHS and DVD.

The old-school trailers are a reminder that movie ads are essentially an art form in and of themselves. In respect to Robidoux’s work, here’s a non inclusive list of movies that sparked a tinge of memory for us growing up at the cusp of the turn of the century.