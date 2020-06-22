Photo : Getty/AFP

In its enviable tradition of employee dissent, Googlers have used this moment of civil unrest to reassess their company’s relationship to police. The verdict, according to over 1,600 of them, is that there shouldn’t be one.



Accordingly, a petition began circulating last Wednesday asking CEO Sundar Pichai to end all sales of its products to police. Yes, all—from the obviously nefarious on down to the enterprise versions of its ubiquitous Gsuite software, like Gmail and Google Docs.



Past actions in the tech space have often focused what might be called Obviously Immoral Decisions by companies with outsized power and influence. Google’s short-lived drone work with the Department of Defense; Amazon’s aid to our detention and deportation apparatus; Facebook’s treatment of its content moderators. Shrinkingly few people will defend a company’s right to give its own workers PTSD, or to hunt down and imprison children.



At first blush, there’s a vast chasm between those past action and denying cops the sort of basic interoperable productivity software most of us take for granted. Still, as one Googler who requested anonymity told Gizmodo, the effects are the same even if the software itself is less immediately an accomplice to the project of racist policing. There’s no acceptable amount of money for a company to make off of extrajudicial killings. “Americans are grappling with the historical legacies of slavery and genocide that the country is built on, and have begun to identify the role of the police forces in maintaining a fundamentally white supremacist system,” the petition reads, “Google is profiting off of these racist systems, and we believe this means Google is part of the problem.”

