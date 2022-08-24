Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead | Official Trailer | Netflix

After all that hullabaloo around superheroes and the Snyder Cut, it was kind of awesome to see Zack Snyder—who made his feature debut with 2004's excellent Dawn of the Dead remake—return to his horror roots for this 2021 Netflix release. Much like Peninsula, it’s set in a world where zombies have been contained within a certain location, and revolves around a heist that requires sneaking into said location (in this case, the fallen city of Las Vegas) to recover big bucks. It’s not a flawless film, except for the scenes with Tig Notaro, but it’s entertaining—and its huge popularity proved that zombie blockbusters are still thriving. (Netflix)