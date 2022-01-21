Nude on the Moon

In 1961, sexploitation filmmaker Doris Wishman posed a question to the world: “what if there was a nudist colony... on the moon?” Follow-up questions: “What if the moon looked... a lot like Florida?” And “What if all this had... a theme song entitled ‘I’m Mooning Over You (My Little Moon Doll)’?” The fact that you can catch this one, which Wishman co-directed with Raymond Phelan, on the Criterion Channel actually says a lot about its singular cinematic legacy.



