The real reason many people buy houses isn’t for the extra room or because it’s a sound financial investment. I t’s so that every October they have a place to go completely overboard with Halloween decorations and turn their front lawns into haunted horrorscapes.



Every neighborhood has that one house with a lawn full of nightmarish vignettes—be it zombies, corpses, monsters, witches, or a good old- fashioned graveyard—and cars lined up the street hoping to catch a glimpse of the horrific displays. If you’ve ever dreamed of being that house, and don’t mind blowing a small fortune to impress the neighborhood kids and enrage the neighbors, here are some of the spookiest animated Halloween decorations you can buy.