When a world of new Star Trek shows was still a glimmer in the mind’s eye of CBS, the thought of a world where there was “all Star Trek, all the time” after years of the franchise’s dormancy on TV seemed unfathomable. In 2022, however, the idea finally felt actually quite fathomed.



It’s hard to argue a better year for Star Trek in the 21st century than 2022—returning favorites, big news, and bigger gambles on new series that paid off with not just some of the best Star Trek in what’s become a highly saturated market, but some of the best TV of the year full stop. Let’s take a look back at the year that was for Star Trek, where it went—and where it’s going.