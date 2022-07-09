If you’re on Twitter, you’ve had your timeline taken over by Elon Musk at some point. This past Wednesday, it was his secret twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. On Thursday, it was news that his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter was in “serious jeopardy.” Finally, on Friday, Musk finally did what he had been wanting to do for months: He pulled out of the deal. Twitter is suing.

In short, there’s lots of Elon all the time (and nine baby Elons!). Believe me, writing about him is part of my job. I often joke that he’s going to start appearing my dreams (to bother me, not for anything else, ya nasties), but luckily, he hasn’t yet. While there is no escaping tech’s most unhinged CEO on the internet, you can certainly insert some delightful things in your day that are not about his drama.

One way to do this is to follow quirky Twitter bots—yes, the ones Elon hates—whose only goal in life is to tweet about very specific and random things.