Clockwise from top left: Mikkel Høegh Post (Natural History Museum of Denmark); Benjamin Currie (Gizmodo); AP; DC Comics.
Another week, another crisis—The U.S. is reportedly launching cyberattacks on assets tied to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, including a
group of hackers believed to spy on ships passing through the Gulf of Oman and on computer-controlled rocket and missile launchers, in retaliation for a series of allegedly Iranian attacks on tankers passing through the region. According to a Sunday report in the New York Times, this is all part of a plan to prevent an escalation of tensions in part by deploying cyberweapons.
Elsewhere, Gizmodo’s reporters covered the researchers who
“lost” 17,000 wallets in hundreds of cities around the globe to see who would return them, a bizarre narwhal-beluga hybrid, why it’s so goddamn rainy this year, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s underwhelming first attempt at LGBTQ+ representation. We also took at a look at the mysterious Khyber crystals of , Google’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge abandonment of tablet manufacturing, and which extinct animal would make the best pet. (There’s a raptor on the list, but... Probably not the raptor you’re thinking of.)
All this and more below, in this week’s best of Gizmodo:
Plenty of people around the world, it turns out, are willing to return a stranger’s lost…
Read more Read
Back in 1990, subsistence hunters in Greenland gave a skull to scientists. Its origin, they…
Read more Read
The Breakthrough Listen project has completed a sweeping search of over 1,300 nearby stars for…
Read more Read
Trond Larsen was night-searching for rare frogs and insects in the Lost City recently discovered…
Read more Read
The atmosphere has been heaving rain at the eastern U.S. like kids lob water balloons at a water…
Read more Read
It’s official: The Clean Power Plan is out. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew…
Read more Read
After 11 years and almost two dozen movies, it was a bit of a shock: a character in the Marvel…
Read more Read
“It’s for the children...I’m a role model,” Jean-Luc Picard awkwardly jokes when a Starfleet…
Read more Read
Kyber crystals don’t only make up the heart of a Jedi’s lightsaber, now they’re the focus of one of …
Read more Read
He only appeared for one second in The Empire Strikes Back, but Willrow Hood became a Star Wars…
Read more Read
Swamp Thing fucks. This is not me being crude or trying to be salacious. This is a fact, made…
Read more Read
Almost every country in the world uses metric measurements. Every country except for the United…
Read more Read
It’s hard to know precisely when the electric fan was invented, but Thomas Edison was probably…
Read more Read
According to a new report from CNET, the Galaxy Note 10 is set to launch on August 7th in New York…
Read more Read
There’s affordable, and then there’s cheap. At $64, Walmart’s exclusive 8-inch Onn Android Tablet…
Read more Read
Google isn’t killing all tablets, but it will no longer be making its own tablets. It’s a crying…
Read more Read
You can get a very capable smartwatch for a few hundred bucks now, as long as you’re not overly…
Read more Read
Depending on where you live, you may have noticed a new type of mailbox appearing on your local…
Read more Read
Something odd happened in Hong Kong last week. Protestors against a controversial proposed…
Read more Read
With de-extinction hovering on the edge of being a thing, it is worth asking at least one question. …
Read more Read