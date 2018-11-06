Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: New York Times

For those of you who stayed up to watch the numbers roll in during the 2016 presidential election, you likely remember that fucking needle. The New York Times tracked the leading candidates’ odds of winning, and also our collective descent into madness. Well it’s back, baby.



The New York Times will provide a live forecast this evening of the midterm elections with not one, but what looks like three of those nightmarish meters. According to the website, the Times will be tracking the following categories: chance of House majority, House composition, and national popular vote margin.

Rather than watch the pendulum swing to the beat of your racing heart, might I suggest taking a deep breath and looking at these soothing needley GIFs instead? They are extremely low-stakes, will not induce a panic attack, and bear no consequence on our crumbling democracy.

GIF: Giphy

GIF: Giphy

GIF: Giphy

GIF: Giphy

GIF: Giphy

GIF: Giphy

GIF: Giphy