Enter the Unknown in Our Ahsoka Episode 5 Spoiler Discussion Zone

Another Tano Tuesday is upon us, and Ahsoka is setting up what could be its biggest week yet. With just four more episodes to go, including tonight’s, it feels like the show has so much ground left to cover... and that’s of course before you even get to the ethereal Jedi Master in the room.



That is, of course, the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Teased at the end of last week’s episode as Ahsoka slipped into the mysterious World Between Worlds, it seems like tonight’s episode is going to largely focus on a bittersweet reunion between the former master and apprentice.

But surely it’s not all that needs to be addressed—this episode is being screened theatrically just like the two-episode premiere was, so odds are we’re going to get some more big stuff to go alongside the Anakin Skywalker of it all. With the Eye of Sion on the way to Peridea, it might finally be time to see Ezra and Thrawn. Or hell, going outside the galaxy has gotta be a long ride even if you have loads of really big hyperdrives—maybe Sabine, captured by Baylan and Shin, can sit down and learn a bit more about her mysterious enemies?

What do you want from the latest slice of Ahsoka? What are you excited to see? Let us know in the comments below, and once the episode’s dropped, come back and have a spoilery chat among your fellow Star Wars fans while you wait for io9's full recap of the episode to hit tomorrow.

