The Commission is working on some of the world’s first hardline AI regulations under the Artificial Intelligence Act. In part, that law would mandate AI developers disclose all the copyrighted materials used to train their AI models. Jourová said that European Parliament could apply rules mandating platforms detect and label AI-generated text content. Current methods for detecting AI-generated text are rather inefficient, so the onus would be on major tech companies to develop new models for determining deep fakes, whether that’s watermarks or some other method of ingraining an immutable AI signifier.