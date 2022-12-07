We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Kate Winslet is ready to hype up Avatar: The Way of Water. Chainsaw Man teases its biggest battle yet in a new trailer. Frank Grillo is teaming up with his son for a wild take on the life of Charles Manson. Plus, what’s coming on Let the Right One In. To me, my spoilers!



The Resurrection of Charles Manson

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Frank Grillo and Jaime King are attached to star in The Resurrection of Charles Manson, a film directed by Frank Grillo’s son. The story is said to follow a couple who “goes to the desert for a romantic weekend to shoot an audition for a role in an upcoming film. Their holiday quickly turns deadly as they are the target of a Cult who carry on the evil beliefs and murderous practices of the Manson Family. This Cult believes they can resurrect the ultimate object of their obsession – Charles Manson himself – through a shocking ritual of human sacrifice.”

Alita: Battle Angel 2

In conversation with Deadline, producer Jon Landau confirmed there’s still interest in a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel at 20th Century.

There’s a little film called Alita: Battle Angel that we would love to circle back and do a sequel to, and been talking to Robert [Rodriguez] about that and hopefully that comes to fruition.

Avatar: The Way of Water



Kate Winslet describes The Way of Water as “Avatar times one-hundred” in a new featurette.

Doctor Who

Production has officially begun on the the fourteenth season of Doctor Who.

Let the Right One In

Spoiler TV also has photos from “What’s Done in the Dark,” next week’s season finale of Let the Right One In. Click through for more.

Star Trek: Prodigy

The crew gets trapped in the holodeck in the synopsis for “Ghost in the Machine,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Prodigy.

When the crew gets trapped in the holodeck by a mysterious malfunction, they aren’t sure what’s programmed or what’s real. Written By: Chad Quandt Directed By: Andrew L. Schmidt

[Spoiler TV]

Chainsaw Man



Finally, Chainsaw Man takes on Katana Man in the trailer for this week’s episode.

