Standing up to the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and the now-maligned Max comes Amazon’s Freevee. After the viral success of Jury Duty earlier this year, the little streaming service that could is bolstering its roster of channels with 23 new offerings.

According to a press release , Warner Bros. Discovery and MGM have entered into a deal with Freevee to add 23 free ad-supported TV channels, also known as FAST channels, to the platform. The deal is a part of an Amazon initiative to grow Freevee’s portfolio of 280 FAST channels 75% by the end of this year. This month, Freevee will launch 11 Warner Bros. Discovery FAST channels and over the next few months 12 MGM FAST channels.

“FAST Channels offer Freevee viewers an always-on, 24/7, lean-back viewing experience that immediately connects them to a selection of TV shows, movies, and unscripted programming such as news, sports, and music,” said said of Amazon Freevee Ryan Pirozzi. “MGM and Warner Bros. Discovery create content that appeals to a diverse fan base—action, comedy, drama, scripted, unscripted, and more.”

MGM’s titles releasing this month will include The Pink Panther, Stargate, Green Acres, and The Outer Limits, as well as genre-themed channels like MGM Presents: Action and MGM Presents: Sci-Fi. Warner Bros. Discovery FAST channels will include Cake Boss, Extreme Couponing, Ghost Brothers, Paranormal Lockdown, Say Yes to the Dress, and Long Lost Family.

Freevee was originally known as IMDb TV until the service rebranded under its new name in April 2022. Unlike its parent’s streaming service Prime, Freevee is a completely free, ad-based service that’s been growing in popularity. Last month, Amazon announced that Freevee would be adding 100 Amazon original titles to the platform including The Tick, Goliath, and The Summer I Turned Pretty.