Wow, it’s finally here: The last season of HBO’s Game of Thrones premieres tonight. In a matter of mere minutes, viewers will have the chance to re-experience the magical world of Westeros, spending a final few episodes in the company of fan favorites like Dragon Owner, The Explosion Doer, Grizzled Conscience Man, Zombie McHugenstein, Sword Guy, Teen Murderer, Scarface, and other fantastical creations like all those Winds of Winter pages George R. R. Martin definitely has. Yeah, baby! Woo! Winter is here, it’s kind of a mess now, and I’m ready to get it the heck over with!!! Let’s do it!!!

Having successfully irritated all Game of Thrones fans, allow me to soothe you with the excellent journalism from Gizmodo this week. Our reporters explained how the charges against Julian Assange revealed why Chelsea Manning is back in jail, covered organizing efforts around climate change as well as partnerships with Big Oil at Amazon, brought you the first-ever image of a black hole, and detailed the urgent race to save torreya taxifolia. Elsewhere, we explained Marvel Studios’ five-year plan, Facebook bumbling around trying to determine why white nationalism is bad, and interviewed the team behind Shazam.

Advertisement

All this and more, below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement