American Born Chinese Brings Immortal Martial Arts to High School

Ben Wang stars as Jin Wang in American Born Chinese, the adaptation of the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang of the same name. The Disney+ original show takes some significant departures from the book, but the new trailer shows how it interprets the themes into a contemporary, and adventure-forward, adaptation, starting with Oscar-winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

American Born Chinese | Official Trailer | Disney+

After Jin is asked to become Wei-Chen’s school buddy because of their shared Chinese heritage, Jin becomes embarrassed by Wei-Chen’s behavior. Eventually Wei-Chen recruits Jin in his battle against Sun-Wukong, the mythical Monkey King of Chinese legend.

Integrating Chinese legends and high school drama, American Born Chinese is an exploration of fate, determination, and the struggles of a second-gen immigrant kid as he finds a way to fit into both worlds. The series also stars Yeo Yann Yann as Christine Wang, Chin Han as Simon Wang, Daniel Wu as Sun Wukong, and Jim Liu as Wei-Chen The series also features Stephanie Hsu in a minor role.

American Born Chinese will be available to stream May 24 on Disney+.

