A young woman finds herself trapped in a “private dollhouse.” Another young woman opines, “People are the most interesting right after death.” Yet another young woman is taunted by her friends for feeling fear. Plus: Serial killers! Body horror! Eyeballs in extreme close-up! American Horror Stories is coming back, and it’s targeting your nightmares directly.

As the name will remind you, this is a spin-off of long-running anthology series American Horror Story, offering a new tale each week (though last season did offer some interconnected storylines, as well as some callbacks to the main show ). The first teaser is here for the second season of the Hulu series, which premieres next week.

American Horror Stories | Installment 2 Official Trailer | FX

If you blinked, you probably missed some of the cast there, which includes both American Horror Story and American Horror Stories alums, as well as some newcomers (TV Line confirms the cast features Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Denis O’Hare, and Gabourey Sidibe, plus Dominique Jackson, Judith Light, Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne, and Quvenzhané Wallis).

American Horror Stories returns to Hulu starting July 21.

