An impressive collection of 2,500-year-old ancient Egyptian artifacts was showcased today at the famous Saqqara necropolis.



The makeshift exhibit was located at the foot of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, according to the Associated Press. All relics shown today at the media event date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt (around 664 to 332 BCE) and were excavated at Saqqara, the necropolis (cemetery) associated with the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis.