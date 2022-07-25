The cast of Netflix’s Spy Kids reboot expands. Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham is getting an animated adaptation. Chukwudi Iwuji teases Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's High Evolutionary. Plus, a look at Dan Harmon’s next animated series, and a new trailer for See’s final season. Spoilers away!



Spy Kids

Billy Magnussen has joined the cast of Netflix’s Spy Kids reboot in a currently undisclosed role. According to Deadline, the new film is “set after the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.”

Madame Web

Based on her outfit, newly leaked footage of Dakota Johnson on the set of Madame Web has fans speculating she’s been cast as the Julia Carpenter version of the chara cter .

The Goon

According to a recent panel at San Diego Comic Con, Tim Miller’s animated feature adaptation of Eric Powell’s The Goon will now premiere on Netflix. [/Film]

Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham

It was also announced Warner Bros. Animation is now at work on an animated film adaptation of Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham. [Comic Book]

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

New Quantumania concept art unveiled at San Diego Comic Con reveals Cassie Lang’s Stature costume.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

In conversation with Comic Book, Chukwudi Iwuji described his portrayal of the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 as “a nice range of charming, crazy, arrogant” and “dangerous sociopath.”

Prey

Everyone’s favorite big game hunting alien race is mistaken for a bear in a new TV spot.

Koala Man

Deadline also reports Sarah Snook and Demi Lardner have joined the cast of Hulu’s animated superhero/vigilante comedy series, Koala Man. Snook will play Vicky, Koala Man’s wife “who thinks her husband Kevin is just going through a phase,” while Lardner joins as Alison, Koala Man’s daughter “who has an almost sociopathic preoccupation with being popular.”

Roswell, New Mexico

Liz is exposed to the equivalent of Terrigen Mist in the synopsis for “Wild Wild West,” the August 8 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

BAD DREAMS - After being exposed to her own “alien-power mist,” Liz (Jeanine Mason) finds herself trapped in a fever dream and a battle to save not just her own life but Max’s (Nathan Dean) life as well. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) stumbles on a secret Rosa (Amber Midthunder) is keeping involving a surprising former adversary. The series also stars Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Heather Hemmens. Michael Trevino directed the episode written by Leah Longoria & Onalee Hunter Hughes (409).

[Spoiler TV]



American Horror Stories

A couple is “terrorized by a cryptic visitor” in the synopsis for “Aura,” the July 28 episode of American Horror Stories.

After moving into a new home, a married couple is terrorized by a cryptic visitor. Written by Manny Coto; directed by Max Winkler.

[Spoiler TV]

Krapopolis



A trailer for Dan Harmon’s animated series set in ancient Greece premiered at San Diego Comic Con.

Krapopolis Season 1 First Look Comic-Con Promo

See

Finally, Jason Momoa kicks still more ass in the trailer for the third and final season of See.

SEE — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Banner art by Jim Cook



