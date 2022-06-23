The Spy Kids franchise is back with its original creator Robert Rodriguez in a reboot of his film series for Netflix, with some new faces along for the ride: Deadline reports that Shazam’s Zachary Levi and Miss Bala star Gina Rodriguez have been cast as the spy kids’ spy parents.

This isn’t the first team-up for Levi and Rodriguez; previously, they co-starred as Joseph and Mary in the animated nativity film The Star. The duo replaces original series leads Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino, who we hope to see again in some capacity (along with original Spy Kids siblings Daryl Sabara and Alexis PenaVega) as Rodriguez tends to keep his universes connected. Most recently for the streamer he directed We Could Be Heroes, which featured characters from his Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D.

Also joining the Spy Kids cast—this will be the fifth film in the series, after 2011's fourth entry Spy Kids: All the Time in the World—are newcomers Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson, who’ll play the title characters. Deadline noted that the movie will center around them as “the children of the world’s greatest secret agents” who “unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.” The Spyglass and Skydance release is co-written by Rodriguez and Racer Max, Rodriguez’ son and frequent collaborator.

